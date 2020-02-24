Reading for Transformation Book Club Meeting on Feb. 24

The Reading for Transformation book club engages with readings that focus on a holistic understanding of the transformation that must take place within ourselves and the world around us.

The book list is curated for various insights that will broaden attendees’ perspectives and lead towards meaningful connection. Books can be purchased at discounted rates at Hub City Bookshop.

The Reading for Transformation meets at Hub City Bookshop on the fourth Monday of every month at two separate times: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, and 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

2020 Reading for Transformation Booklist

February: White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo and Michael Eric Dyson

March: Tell Me How It Ends by Valeria Luiselli

April: Harvest of Empire: A History of Latinos in America by Juan Gonzalez

May: The Four Agreements: A practical guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz

June: I Must Resist: Bayard Rustin’s Life in Letters by Bayard Rustin

August: Women Hollering Creek by Sandra Cisneros

September: dark // thing by Ashley M. Jones

October: Real Queer Idenitity: LGBT Stories From Red States by Samantha Allen

November: The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism by Jemar Tisby

Please visit hubcity.org/events/43/reading-for-transformation-bookclub for additional information.