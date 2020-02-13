Spartanburg Philharmonic Announces Junior Youth Orchestra

The Spartanburg Philharmonic is pleased to announce the formation of a Junior Youth Orchestra!

Following on the heels of a successful first year for the Spartanburg Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (SPYO), the newly expanded program will provide music education for 6-12th grade instrumental musicians throughout Spartanburg and the surrounding area.

Created in April 2019, The Spartanburg Philharmonic Youth Orchestra has seen a tremendous outpouring of interest and support from the community. With an initial group of over eighty, SPYO students represent 16 different schools across three different counties and range from eighth to twelfth grade. With the addition of the Junior group, the Senior Youth Orchestra will continue to provide opportunities for instrumental musicians in ninth through twelfth grades. The Junior Youth Orchestra will focus on strings musicians in grades sixth through eighth.

On Sunday, February 9th, 2020 the Spartanburg Philharmonic Youth Orchestra presented its second concert of their inaugural season, “Tales From the Woods.” After welcoming all in attendance, Spartanburg Philharmonic Executive Director, Kathryn Boucher announced the creation of the new Junior Youth Orchestra to much applause. “The Youth Orchestra has had a wonderful first year,” stated Boucher, “and it quickly became clear to the Philharmonic staff and board, that there was an additional need within the community to support our younger musicians.”

Dr. Susana Lalama, Music Director for SPYO, has been instrumental in the decision to expand the Youth Orchestra. “The interest and support from the community for the Youth Orchestra has been overwhelmingly positive from the start,” says Dr. Lalama. “The expansion of the Youth Orchestra to include more middle school-aged students will provide opportunities for them to expand their knowledge and skills as they grow as young musicians and will enrich lives of more students, families, and our community as a whole.”

The search has begun for a Music Director to lead the Junior Youth Orchestra. Auditions for both the Junior and Senior Youth Orchestras will be held in May, with rehearsals beginning in August.

For more information about the Spartanburg Philharmonic Youth Orchestra go to www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org/youthorchestra.