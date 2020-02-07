Spartanburg Youth Theatre Presents Aladdin Jr. Feb. 14-16

Disney’s Aladdin Jr. is based on the 1992 Academy Award®-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” who learns that his true worth lies deep within.

This story that you know and love has been given the royal treatment! Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character.

With expanded characters, new songs, and more thrills, this new adaptation of the beloved story will open up “a whole new world” for your young performers!

Performances will take place at 4:30 pm on Feb. 14, 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm on Feb. 15, and 2:00 pm on Feb. 16. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youths.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.chapmanculturalcenter.org

Music by Alan Menken. Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice & Chad Beguelin. Book by Chad Beguelin.