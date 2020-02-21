The Spartanburg Home & Garden Show Returns This Weekend

Do you need to make some home improvements? Not sure who to hire or what to do? Then come visit the Spartanburg Home & Garden Show this weekend at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium!

From building outdoor fireplaces and getting more creative with landscaping design to replacing fencing and walkways or even putting in a hot tub, the Home & Garden Show features innovative ways to enhance your home, garden and property this spring. Local businesses will also offer assistance, advice, services, and products to help you with your home improvement projects.

So come to the show and check out the latest ideas for furnishings, accessories, decorating, landscaping, remodeling, and so much more!

Admission to the show is free and parking is also free! The show takes place this weekend, Feb. 22-23. The show’s hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday, and 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Sunday.

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium is located at 385 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29304. Please visit the Facebook event page for additional information. Be sure to tell your family & friends!