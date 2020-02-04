Volvo to Build Charleston-area Battery Plant as Part of $600 Million Investment, Reports The Post and Courier

David Wren of The Post and Courier recently reported on Volvo’s plans to build a new battery plant in South Carolina. Included below is a short excerpt of the article.

Volvo Cars will build a facility at its Ridgeville campus to make batteries for an all-electric version of the automaker’s popular XC90 SUV, the company said.

Construction is expected to start this fall next to the automaker’s final assembly building off of U.S. Interstate 26. The project is part of a $600 million additional investment in the site that Volvo announced in 2017 that also includes new offices, a second production line and a training center called Volvo Car University.

