Wofford College Hosts “Voices in American Art” Lecture on Feb. 13

Dr. Evie Terrono, professor of art history and affiliate faculty in women’s studies at Randolph-Macon College, will be the featured speaker for The Johnson Collection’s Voices in American Art series at 7:00 pm on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Wofford College.

The lecture, “Creativity, Collaborations and Communal Uplift: The Careers of Southern Women Artists,” will be held in the Jerome Johnson Richardson Theater in the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts.

The program is free and open to the public. Students from area schools also are invited to participate in a “Career Conversations” with Terrono at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at TJC Gallery in downtown Spartanburg.

The year 2020 marks important political and cultural milestones in the history of the United States, including the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women’s constitutional right to vote as well as the 200th anniversary of Susan B. Anthony’s birth in 1820. Terrono is a highly regarded scholar on understanding gender, race and politics.

As an Americanist, Dr. Terrono challenges her students to see the vital intersections between ideas of American exceptionality, and understandings of gender, race, and politics and their inscriptions in American material culture and fine art. Her study of the problematics of Confederate memory and Civil War commemoration on the public symbolic landscape began over a decade ago and has produced acclaimed publications, including “‘Great Generals and Christian Soldiers’: Commemorations of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson in the Civil Rights Era” in Civil War in Art and Memory (Yale University Press, 2016) and “Suffrage, Social Activism, and Women Artists of the South,” featured in the Johnson Collection’s 2018 book Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists in the Johnson Collection (University of South Carolina Press, 2018).

For more information about the event, go to thejohnsoncollection.org/voices-in-american-art-lecture/.