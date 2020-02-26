Wofford College Presents “From Botticelli to Tintoretto” Art Exhibition

Wofford College is exhibiting “From Botticelli to Tintoretto: Italian Renaissance Art from the Tobey Collection and Bob Jones University Collection” through Sunday, May 17.

The exhibition is on the upper level of the Richardson Family Art Museum in the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts.

A gallery talk by Dr. Nelda Damiano, Georgia Museum of Art, will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 25. The talk and exhibition are free and open to the public.

The exhibition charts the dizzying speed with which Italian Renaissance art developed between the late 15th and late 16th centuries. Mixtures of Christian subjects and humanist imagery drawn from antiquity are what one would expect from Renaissance art during this period. However, the style shifts rapidly, and artistic daring encouraged by artists, their patrons and audiences manifest spatial and figural complexities well-represented in these works as well as varieties in their format and media.

The exhibition includes works on loan from David and Julie Tobey in New York and the Bob Jones University Museum and Gallery in Greenville, S.C. Art history students in Dr. Karen Goodchild’s Renaissance Art class have undertaken research on Renaissance works and their semester-long projects will be presented in late April and early May.

Hours for the Richardson Family Art Gallery are 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 1-9 p.m. Thursday; closed Sunday and Monday. It is located at 130 Memorial Drive.