The 2020 Fuel Economy Guide is now available at FuelEconomy.gov. The guide is published annually by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and offers data on current model year vehicles.

This year’s guide provides fuel economy ratings for more than 1,000 light-duty vehicles. The most efficient cars include: BMW I8 Roadster in the two-seater category, Volkswagen e-Golf in the compact category, Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus in the midsize category, Tesla Model S Long Range in the large category, and Chevrolet Bolt EV in the small station wagon category.

FuelEconomy.gov is federal government website that helps consumers make informed fuel economy choices when purchasing a vehicle and helps them achieve the best fuel economy possible from the cars they own.

It is maintained by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy with data provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The site helps fulfill DOE and EPA’s responsibility under the Energy Policy Act of 1992 to provide accurate fuel economy information to consumers.

Download this year’s guide at https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/pdfs/guides/FEG2020.pdf.