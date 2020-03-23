An Update on COVID-19 on the City of Spartanburg Podcast

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with City Manager Chris Story about the latest on COVID-19 in Spartanburg and about the city’s response to this global pandemic.

The podcast episode was released on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Because the situation is developing rapidly, we encourage you to visit the City of Spartanburg website for the latest information.

Listen below for more, and to stay informed on the most recent local updates regarding COVID-19 and its impact in Spartanburg, visit cityofspartanburg.org/coronavirus.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.