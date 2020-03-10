Better Business Bureau to Host Shred Day in Spartanburg on Tuesday, April 17

The Better Business Bureau of the Upstate and AARP South Carolina are partnering together to host a free “Shred Day,” an event created to promote awareness about identity theft and fraud protection.

AARP and Better Business Bureau Education Foundation will be providing educational handouts to prevent consumers and businesses from becoming victims of identity theft. Individuals and businesses can take advantage of free on-site document shredding, electronic recycling, and take home practical tips to prevent identity theft online and off.

Consumers are allowed to bring small 3 banker 10″ x 12″ x 15″ size boxes or 3 kitchen “13 gallon size” plastic bags per consumer or business. Maximum number per consumer or business is 3. Cardboard boxes will be emptied and returned to consumers.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 17, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church (502 S Daniel Morgan Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29306) from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Due to safety concerns and to ensure that as many vehicles as possible are served, they will be unable to accept people on foot or allow people to get out of their vehicle to watch their paper shredded. The complimentary shred event is first come, first serve or until the shred trucks fill up. All donations from the event benefit Better Business Bureau Education Foundation.

For more information about Shred Day, contact the Better Business Bureau of the Upstate at (864) 242-5052.