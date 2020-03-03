BMW Manufacturing Remains Largest U.S. Automotive Exporter by Value

BMW Manufacturing led the nation in automotive exports by value for the sixth consecutive year, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

During 2019, the South Carolina plant exported 246,014 BMW X models with a total export value of approximately $9.6 billion. The BMWs produced in Spartanburg, South Carolina, were exported through the Port of Charleston, SC (nearly 195,000 units), and through five other southeastern ports: Savannah, GA; Brunswick, GA; Jacksonville, FL; Miami, FL; and Everglades, FL. More than 18,000 BMWs were also exported via rail.

“Every day, the Plant Spartanburg team produces five top-selling BMW X models, four Motorsport X models and two plug-in hybrid X models sold in more than 125 countries around the world,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “In addition to being the largest U.S. automotive exporter by value, our plant continues to be the largest facility in BMW’s global production network. These achievements are significant and clearly reinforce BMW’s ongoing commitment in the United States.”

In 2019, BMW Manufacturing set a new production record with 411,620 BMW X models produced. Last year was also a significant year for launches at the Spartanburg plant.

(April) Launch of the first-ever BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M

(August) Launch of the third-generation BMW X6

(August) Launch of BMW X5 xDrive45e (second generation plug-in hybrid electric vehicle)

(December) Launch of first-ever BMW X3 xDrive30e (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle)

(December) Launch of the third-generation BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M

First full production year for the first-ever BMW X7.

“When the first BMW rolled off the assembly line at the Spartanburg facility a little more than 25 years ago, South Carolina’s economic landscape began a transformation that would go on to define S.C. as a true brand state,” said Bobby Hitt, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce. “The remarkable partnership between BMW and South Carolina continues to thrive, and this is evident by the fact that our state remains the nation’s leader in the export sales of completed passenger vehicles.”

“For more than 25 years, S.C. Ports Authority has had a strong partnership with BMW Manufacturing,” said Jim Newsome, president and CEO of S.C. Ports Authority. “Our Inland Port Greer operation brings vehicles from the Upstate to the Lowcountry via rail, and the Port of Charleston enables BMW to export 70% of its South Carolina-made vehicles to more than 125 countries. The automotive manufacturing sector is a vital part of our state’s economy. We are proud to support the shipping needs of the automotive industry, and we look forward to future success and growth for BMW.”

From 2010 – 2019, BMW Group Plant Spartanburg exported 2,285,285 vehicles out of 3,335,871 total vehicles produced. This means nearly 70 percent of the plant’s total production was exported during the decade. Later in 2020, the plant will celebrate a significant production milestone as it produces the five millionth BMW built in South Carolina.

BMW Group Plant Spartanburg produces more than 1,500 vehicles each day and has an annual capacity of up to 450,000 vehicles. The factory represents an investment of over $10.6 billion and employs more than 11,000 people.