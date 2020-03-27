BMW to Temporarily Close Spartanburg Manufacturing Plant

BMW Plant Spartanburg will close for a two-week period beginning Sunday, March 29, 2020. The company attributes the closure to a disruption in supply chains as well as a weakened global demand for cars.

The announcement of the March 29th closure comes after the company initially planned to shut down production on April 3rd.

The decision to move up the closure was made in part due to the “health and protection of our associates” and to “the major impact on the global demand for cars that the corona pandemic is having,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation very closely and adjust our plans as circumstances dictate.”

BMW Plant Spartanburg employs more than 11,000 people who build 1,500 BMWs every day. The current facility represents an investment of $10.6 billion that includes two massive body shops, two paint shops, two assembly halls, and an elaborate logistics operation. The Spartanburg team produces five top-selling BMW X models and four Motorsport X models sold in more than 125 countries around the world.

Anna B. Mitchell of the Greenville News has in-depth reporting on the closure as well as on the state of local manufacturing at greenvilleonline.com.