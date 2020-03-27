Chapman Cultural Center Accepting Art Supplies for Students in Need

If you are looking for a low-cost way to help others during this crisis, please consider donating basic art supplies for kids to pick up when they get their daily lunch from school.

Many families lack the funds, especially right now, to buy items for their kids to be able to participate in online and virtual cart classes. So, although Chapman Cultural Center is currently closed to the public, they will serve as a drop-off center for new, unopened art supplies, and they will work with area art teachers to get the supplies to the kids who need them most.

These are the items needed right now. Please donate only these items:

– Paper — plain white paper or colored construction paper

– Colored pencils — packs of 8 or more colors are needed

– Crayons — any size packs

– Pencil sharpeners

– Erasers

– Safety scissors

– Non-toxic washable markers for kids

PLEASE DONATE ONLY UNOPENED, NEW ITEMS! SCHOOLS WILL NOT ACCEPT OPENED ITEMS!

Chapman Cultural Center will have a box available in its plaza Monday through Thursday from 9am to 4pm and on Fridays from 9am to 12pm for supplies and for as long as they can remain staffed. If there is a quarantine situation they will halt donations, and they will distribute supplies after the quarantine is lifted.

Thank you for supporting young artists, and for providing a much-needed constructive outlet for expression during this stressful time.

Visit the Chapman Cultural Center website for additional information.