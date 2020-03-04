City Council Fills Six City Committee Vacancies

At a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council unanimously approved appointments for five city boards and committees.

The appointments are:

• Council member Ruth Littlejohn was appointed to the Appalachian Council of Governments.

• Council member Meghan Smith and Alan Jenkins were appointed to the Hospitality Tax Grants Committee

• Council member Rob Rain was appointed to the Spartanburg Area Transportation Study committee

• Council member Jamie Fulmer was appointed to the Downtown Partnership Committee

• Veronica Cunningham was appointed to the Housing Authority Advisory Board

For more from the recent city council meeting, see the full video and roundup of live tweets below.





Spartanburg City Council meeting, February 24, 2020

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.