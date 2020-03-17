Coronavirus Preparedness at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center’s first priority is public health and preventing the spread of the Coronavirus. They are monitoring the situation closely.

It is understood at this time that it may take up to 14 days before the virus symptoms are shown in a person. With this knowledge, social distancing must be a first level of defense to decrease the spread of this virus in our community.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, through March 27, 2020, the Chapman Cultural Center campus, as well as Mayfair Art Studios, will be operating with the CDC guidelines that public events of 50 or more people will be postponed and that social distancing and cleaning precautions continue to be top priorities.

Chapman Cultural Center and all organizations residing at Chapman Cultural Center are united in this decision including:

Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg

Ballet Spartanburg

Spartanburg Art Museum

Spartanburg County Historical Association

Spartanburg Little Theatre

Spartanburg Philharmonic

Spartanburg Science Center

Spartanburg Youth Theatre

Chapman is hopeful that they can reschedule the performances and events that our community enjoys. Please keep your tickets as Chapman is hopeful to work with each cultural organization to resolve their unique scheduling for events and performances together. They are taking each day step-by-step as it is unknown the duration of this public health crisis.

Please visit the Chapman Cultural Center website over the coming weeks to find creative activities you can do at home to reduce stress and increase health.

Ideas for creative activities at home to reduce stress:

Draw in response to music

Read a book

Cut and paste a collage

Design a digital collage

Make puppets out of socks without a match and have a puppet show

Have a Karaoke or Talent show at home

Design a postcard

Write thank-you notes with cards you make in your home

Sculpt using homemade play dough (recipe is online at this link)

Finger paint

Rearrange furniture and artwork in your home

An oral history of your family – record family traditions and stories to pass down to the next generation

Build sculptures using household materials

Create a new line dance to your favorite song

Please share what you are doing creatively to pass the time in your own home and family. Your ideas might help and inspire others in this difficult time. On any social media platform if you tag @ChapmanCulturalCenter or use the hashtag #chapmanculturalcenter they will see your ideas and share them. Or send them to [email protected].

Visit www.chapmanculturalcenter.org for additional information.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.