Customer Assistance at Duke Energy During COVID-19

Duke Energy believes its highest responsibility to its customers is the delivery of reliable electric service. That’s always important, but never more so than now as we navigate this unprecedented time together.

Beyond that, Duke Energy is committed to finding additional ways to help protect and serve the whole community, and especially those who are most vulnerable. Here’s some of what they’re doing.

Financial relief

Duke Energy understands that many customers may be facing unexpected financial hardships. To help, they have suspended disconnections for nonpayment for home and business accounts during this time. Effective March 21, they will waive all fees for late payments and returned checks, and for credit or debit card payments for residential accounts. In addition, they are relaxing their usual timelines for payment arrangements. Customers who were recently disconnected can contact Duke Energy to make arrangements for service restoration.

Duke Energy still encourages you to stay as current as you can with your payments. This helps you avoid building up a large balance for later and it helps support those in your community who need financial assistance the most.

Contributions to our communities

To help employees, customers and communities in this challenging time, the Duke Energy Foundation is providing $1.3 million in assistance across the seven states they serve. This money will be distributed through local nonprofits to help feed the hungry and support other needs of those affected by the pandemic.

Precautions for face-to-face interactions

In an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Duke Energy is taking extra precautions with in-person customer meetings and interactions. Employees may ask a series of questions before entering your home or facility. They may also wear special protective clothing and ask that you help them maintain a distance of at least 6 feet. Remember also that employees and contractors will always have proper identification.

Alternative solutions for customer services

While you can still call to speak to a customer service representative, you will be able to find nearly all you need by visiting the Duke Energy website or downloading the mobile app. You can view and pay bills, start and stop service, learn about special assistance, manage your account and much more.

You can keep up with Duke Energy’s preparations as circumstances change by visiting dukeenergyupdates.com.