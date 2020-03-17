Fresh Air Alternatives to Ward Off Cabin Fever

As we all do our best to stay healthy, being responsible and safe can sometimes feel more like isolation.

And with temperatures rising, the thought of staying huddled up inside is that much more painful. Good news, folks! The City of Spartanburg has five fresh air alternatives to infinite Netflix binging!

BARNET PARK

Probably the most well-known outdoor park/venue in the city is our beloved Barnet Park! Central to everything Spartanburg has to offer, the expansive space is an ideal place for some grabbing some fresh air. The best part? With 7 acres of manicured green space, you can make like the Dixie Chicks and enjoy “wide open spaces” without having to worry about crowds.

RIVER BIRCH TRAIL

Looking for more of a rustic aesthetic? Check out the River Birch Trail! This short and sweet little trail follows Lawson’s Fork Creek, and provides its visitors with beautiful plantlife to explore. Located right between the historic Converse Heights neighborhood and the old Spartanburg High School campus, River Birch is the perfect choice for a quick dose of nature!

THE RAIL TRAIL

Maybe you’re thinking to yourself, “I want to get outside, but not that outside…”. We feel ya. If you’re looking for an alternative to germ heavy gyms, look no further than the Mary Black Rail Trail! From start to finish, this fully paved and super convenient trail covers 2 miles parallel to Pine St. With numerous places to jump in, it’s one of the most easily accessible picks on our list! Lace up your sneaks, grab your furry friend, and breathe in the fresh air as you get your steps in for the day!

BUTTERFLY BRANCH GREENWAY

Being active is all well and good, but sometimes you just want to sit and enjoy nature, right? Couldn’t agree more! If you’re after something a little more low key, head over to the North Side to enjoy one our newest outdoor spaces, Butterfly Branch. With ample seating, beautiful greenery, and a peaceful creek meandering through the center, this sweet little oasis is the perfect place to relax your mind.

CROFT STATE PARK

And now for the heavy hitter on our list, the massively impressive Croft State Park! Just a few miles outside of downtown Spartanburg, this pristine park has endless outdoor amenities to offer! With a whopping 7,054 acres of parkland (ahem, one of the largest in the SC State Park system, but who’s counting???), you’re bound to find what you’re looking for and then some! Enjoy fishing in Lake Craig, set up camp at one of the 50 campsites, or BYOH (Bring Your Own Horse. Yes, really.) and ride trails to your heart’s content! Don’t worry, you can enjoy the trails on bike or foot if you find yourself short of a horse. We’re not judging.

The point is, we’ve all got A LOT on our minds right now. We’re experiencing something new, and that can feel incredibly scary. But one thing we know for sure is that nothing clears the mind and calms the heart quite like a deep breath of fresh air, and the sunshine on our face. Now, more than ever, we really do #LoveWhereWeLive.

Visit the City of Spartanburg website for additional information and updates.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.