GSP Airport Begins Construction on New Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Facility

Construction is underway on a new $9 million aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) facility at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP).

The 24,000 square foot facility will house GSP’s fire department and serve as the center of emergency response operations for the entire airport campus. The new facility is expected to be complete in December 2020.

“Safety and security are our top priorities at GSP International Airport,” said president and CEO, Dave Edwards. “This state-of-the-art facility will ensure that the airport’s fire protection and safety services keep pace with the rapid growth we’re experiencing across the airport campus.”

The ARFF facility, which is being built by Greenville, SC-based Mavin Construction, will offer three times as much space as the current building. The expanded facility will include a larger apparatus bay for fire equipment, expanded administrative offices for the fire department, new training room, a workout room, and larger living quarters for the firefighters on duty. The new facility is being funded through a combination of airport funds and monies received from an Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

GSP’s fire department serves an airport campus spanning nearly 3,700 acres of property including the airport terminal, airfield, roadways, buildings and undeveloped land in addition to providing mutual aid to fire departments across the region.

Learn more at gspairport.com.