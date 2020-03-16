Info and Tips to Combat COVID-19 in Spartanburg

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting communities throughout the world and Spartanburg is no different. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are offering tips on how you can stay informed and help stop the spread of this virus.

What’s the short takeaway? Check the CDC’s COVID-19 page for the most comprehensive overview of the virus, its spread, and how to protect yourself. Check DHEC’s COVID-19 page for information that’s focused on communities in our state. If you’re feeling ill, MUSC has an online diagnostic tool to help determine if you may have been infected. Check City social media regularly for important local updates as they become available.

And lastly, don’t panic. We’re all in this together.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.