Information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Your Health

The new coronavirus, COVID-19, is a respiratory illness that was first detected in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Its symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The virus is believed to spread like the flu when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

What can you do to protect yourself from the coronavirus?

Individual risk for the disease depends upon exposure to it. Since most Americans are not likely to come into contact with it, the risk for contracting it is low.

Check this COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions and Answers page for information on:

How to protect yourself

Symptoms and testing

Pregnant women and COVID-19

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a list of disinfectant products that can kill COVID-19.

Handwashing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected. The use of facemasks also is crucial for health workers and other people who are taking care of someone infected with COVID-19 in close settings (at home or in a health care facility). How can your family prepare for COVID-19? Create a household plan of action to help protect your health and the health of those you care about in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 in your community: Talk with the people who need to be included in your plan, and discuss what to do if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs in your community.

Plan ways to care for those who might be at greater risk for serious complications, particularly older adults and those with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. Make sure they have access to several weeks of medications and supplies in case you need to stay home for prolonged periods of time.

Get to know your neighbors and find out if your neighborhood has a website or social media page to stay connected.

Create a list of local organizations that you and your household can contact in the event you need access to information, healthcare services, support, and resources.

Create an emergency contact list of family, friends, neighbors, carpool drivers, health care providers, teachers, employers, the local public health department, and other community resources.

What the U.S. Government is Doing in Response to the Coronavirus

Federal and state agencies are working to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and to develop effective treatments for it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is involved in many aspects of the response. The CDC is:

Studying the virus and monitoring its spread in the U.S. and globally

Preparing communities to manage potential local outbreaks

Creating a plan of action if COVID-19 becomes a pandemic

Visit the CDC’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) page for the latest news and guidance.

The Food and Drug Administration is working with the medical industry to develop vaccines, drugs, and diagnostic tests.