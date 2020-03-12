Literary Dinner with Spartanburg Author Susan Zurenda on Wednesday, March 18

Join Spartanburg author Susan Beckham Zurenda for a dinner and author discussion of her debut novel, Bells for Eli, at the Country Club of Spartanburg! This event is ticketed and open to the public.

Your $50 ticket includes dinner, a glass of wine, and a signed hardcover book of Bells for Eli, and a $75 couples ticket includes dinner and a glass of wine for two, and one signed book. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

“A stunning debut, Bells For Eli establishes Susan Beckham Zurenda as one of the most exciting new voices in Southern fiction,” says New York Times best-selling author Cassandra King Conroy

In the novel, first cousins Eli Winfield and Delia Green are meant to grow up happily and innocently across the street from one another amid the supposed wholesome values of small-town Green Branch, South Carolina, in the 1960s and 70s. But Eli’s tragic accident changes the trajectory of their lives and of those connected to them. Shunned and even tortured by his peers for his disfigurement and frailty, Eli struggles for acceptance in childhood as Delia passionately devotes herself to defending him.

Delia’s vivid and compassionate narrative voice presents Eli as a confident young man in adolescence–the visible damage to his body gone–but underneath hides indelible wounds harboring pain and insecurity, scars that rule his impulses. And while Eli cherishes Delia more than anyone and attempts to protect her from her own troubles, he cares not for protecting himself.

It is Delia who has that responsibility, growing more challenging each year. Bells for Eli is a lyrical and tender exploration of the relationship between cousins drawn together through tragedy in a love forbidden by social constraints and a family whose secrets must stay hidden. Susan Beckham Zurenda masterfully transports readers into a small Southern town where quiet, ordinary life becomes extraordinary. In this compelling coming of age story, culture, family, friends, bullies, and lovers propel two young people to unite to guard each other in a world where love, hope, and connectedness ultimately triumph.

Visit hubcity.org/events/57/literary-dinner-with-spartanburg-author-susan-zurenda for additional information.