SC Department of Commerce Launches Pursuit Pass

The South Carolina Department of Commerce’s Office of Innovation, in partnership with the South Carolina Research Authority, has announced the launch of Pursuit Pass, a new tool for individuals to participate in prominent, statewide technology and innovation-related events for a flat rate.

The Pursuit Pass offers discounts or complimentary access to nine innovation-focused events. The event lineup includes: SC Logistics Tech Talk; South Carolina Summit on IT; InnoVision Awards Banquet; VentureSouth Summit; SCBIO Entrepreneurship Bootcamp; NEXT Venture Pitch; Open Source 101; DigSouth; and the SC Launch Summit.

The Pursuit Pass aims to increase access and relationships within the state’s innovation community, resulting in meaningful networking and an expanded knowledge base.

“Barriers limit innovation. That’s what the Pursuit Pass eliminates, barriers,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “We strive to empower South Carolina’s strongest asset, our people, by connecting them to one another. It’s this connectivity that continues to grow our innovation and tech-related activity within the state.”

Once purchased, passholders receive an email with a special discount code, which can be applied at checkout on specific event registration pages.

The Pursuit Pass is a representation of S.C. Commerce, SCRA and the nine host organizations’ ongoing commitment to building the necessary resources for the relentless pursuit of transformational ideas.

For more information about the Pursuit Pass, visit www.pursuitpasssc.com.