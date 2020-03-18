SC DHEC Announces Additional 14 Cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 14 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 47 cases in 13 counties.

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.

County location of new cases

1 new case from Beaufort County

2 new cases from Charleston County

1 new case from Calhoun County

5 new cases from Kershaw County

1 new case from Lexington County

1 new case from Richland County

1 new case from York County

1 new case from Greenville County

1 new case from Horry County

As the state’s number of positive cases expectedly increases, DHEC will continue to provide the number of positive cases and the county of residence. One case previously reported in Kershaw County has been corrected to a Fairfield County case. DHEC’s new COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Traxler said. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously.”

DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

washing your hands frequently,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.