South Carolina Announces Additional 82 Cases of COVID-19; Total Number of Spartanburg Cases Increases to 9

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 82 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 424 cases in 39 counties*.

Two previously reported cases, one in Lexington County and one in Lancaster County, have been subtracted from the total case count as those individuals were determined, through further investigation, to reside out of state. DHEC reports positive cases based on an individual’s county of residence.

As part of the department’s daily update to its COVID-19 webpage, current aggregate data for positive cases is available. This data, available on the Testing & SC Data page, includes reporting on positive cases by age group, gender, race and hospitalization at the time of illness. This information will continue to be updated on a weekly basis.

Additionally, projections for new cases of COVID-19 in the state through May 2 are also included in today’s web update. This data projects 2,657 cumulative cases by April 2 and 8,053 cases by May 2, however, projected data is estimated and may change significantly due to various factors.

“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”

New positive cases

Abbeville County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 3 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chesterfield County: 2 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Fairfield County: 1 case

Greenville County: 11 cases

Horry County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 5 cases

Marion County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 5 cases

Richland County: 14 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 2 cases

Union County: 1 case

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 7 cases

Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases..

Prepared by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.