South Carolina Announces Additional Death Related to COVID-19; Total Number of Deaths Increases to 16

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced one additional death related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 16.

The patient was an elderly individual from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.

“[This] announcement is a solemn reminder of how serious this disease is. It has challenged us as individuals and as a state and it has taken the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician. “We’re all in this together, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you can, we encourage you to please stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

Additionally, DHEC is reporting 113 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, March 29, the total number statewide is 774 cases in 40 counties*.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 11 cases

Calhoun County: 1 case

Charleston County: 8 cases

Clarendon County: 9 cases

Darlington County: 2 cases

Edgefield County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 4 cases

Greenville County: 14 cases

Horry County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 5 cases

Lancaster County: 4 cases

Laurens County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 17 cases

Spartanburg County: 4 cases

Sumter County: 6 cases

York County: 5 cases

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.