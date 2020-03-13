Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Terms of Endearment

Based on the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie, Terms of Endearment traces the relationship between a highly opinionated mother and her feisty daughter as they seek to find humor and courage in the face of life’s challenges.

Following a successful off-Broadway run starring Molly Ringwald, Terms of Endearment hits the stage at the Chapman Cultural Center in downtown Spartanburg with performances March 13 and 14 at 8:00 pm, and March 15 at 3:00 pm.

Based on the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie, Terms of Endearment traces the relationship between a highly opinionated mother and her feisty daughter as they seek to find humor and courage in the face of life’s challenges. This brand new stage adaptation of one of the most beloved films of all time captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds, between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, and lovers – both old and new.

“We are so excited to be the first theatre company in South Carolina to present this beautiful play,” says Jay Coffman, Executive Artistic Director of Spartanburg Little Theatre. “It’s an immense honor and a privilege to stage the S.C. state premier of such an iconic story.”

Tickets for Terms of Endearment can be purchased by calling the Chapman Cultural Center ticket office at (864) 542-2787 or by ordering online at www.spartanburglittletheatre.com. Tickets are $25 for adults, $24 for seniors and $20 for students. A group discount of 20% is available for parties of 10 or more.

Content Advisory: Terms of Endearment contains mature themes and some adult language.

Prepared by Jay Coffman, Spartanburg Little Theatre.