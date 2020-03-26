Spartanburg School District 7 Addresses the Extended Closure of Schools Through Month of April

Governor Henry McMaster recently issued an executive order that all South Carolina schools remain closed throughout the month of April.

In accordance with this order, District 7 will continue with its remote and eLearning protocol and with its student meal services following spring break. Administrators and teachers are working now on innovative approaches to teaching and learning that extend our eLearning in an effective manner through this timeframe. They will share more information regarding this process soon.

Every member of the District 7 community has done an incredible job of adapting to the school closures. The examples of creative learning, staying connected, and finding new ways to bring smiles to one another while we are apart are truly heartwarming. District 7’s mission to inspire and equip has never been more evident than it is at this very moment.

As spring break begins on Friday, March 27, the district hopes all members of the D7 community will take time to rest, restore, and enjoy family and friends. Thank you for your continued patience as we continue to work through this pandemic collectively.

Visit the District 7 Coronavirus updates web page for additional information.