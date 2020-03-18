Spartanburg School District 7 Providing Meal Delivery and Drive-Thru Service During COVID-19 Closure

District 7 is providing a bagged breakfast and lunch daily during the school closure caused by COVID-19. Any student may get their meals from any bus or at any of the pickup locations.

Delivery is as follows:

Buses will deliver meals once daily via their regular morning routes, which will operate on a three-hour delay. In other words, if your bus usually comes at 6:30 a.m. it will arrive at 9:30 a.m.

A parent or student must be at the stop along the route in order to receive the two bags containing breakfast and lunch, and milk. One set of meals will be provided per student per day.

More guidance will be provided as needed as the plan is implemented.

Please be patient as it may take a few days to normalize this operation. This is a new endeavor for District 7.

Families may pick up grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals each day between 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. via drive-through service at:

Spartanburg High School

Carver Middle School

Cleveland Academy of Leadership

Drayton Mills Elementary School

E.P. Todd School

McCarthy Teszler School

For questions and additional information, contact District 7 Food Services at 864-596-8484 or visit www.spartanburg7.org.