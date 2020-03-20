SRHS Temporarily Suspends All Visitation to Hospitals

In the last few days, our community has taken dramatic steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, from closing schools to changing the way we dine, shop, and socialize.

Over the last two weeks, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has steadily increased our visitor restrictions in response to this pandemic.

“The community has been very understanding, and we appreciate the cooperation we have received from families and friends,” said Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, chief medical officer for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “Now, we are temporarily suspending all visitation at our hospitals. We understand that this is an inconvenience, but the health and safety of our community is paramount.”

As of Thursday, March 19, visitation is limited to only three situations:

End-of-life situations

Labor & Delivery

NICU and pediatric patients

These patients will be allowed only one visitor at a time.

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed to visit any hospital campus.

For nursing facilities, all visitors are restricted, except in certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation.

The decision to suspend visitation follows recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), as well as state and federal leadership.

We encourage families to use alternative means of communicating with their loved ones, and if needed, wait in their vehicles while a patient attends an appointment – in accordance with state and federal guidelines for limiting personal interactions.

These restrictions apply to the following acute-care hospitals:

Cherokee Medical Center

Pelham Medical Center

Spartanburg Medical Center

Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus

Union Medical Center

Hospital for Restorative Care

In addition to these visitation restrictions, Spartanburg Regional will be closing many entrances to hospitals and facilities. Signage will direct patients to open entryways.

Certain screenings and testing, such as mammograms and lung scans, are being rescheduled, with the health system notifying patients.

Please visit www.spartanburgregional.com for the latest information.