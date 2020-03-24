State of South Carolina Reports Two Additional COVID-19 Related Deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting the state’s fourth and fifth deaths related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to five as of March 23, 2020.

“We unfortunately have to announce that our state has suffered two more losses related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “On behalf of all South Carolinians, we express our deepest sympathy for the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals. We also share gratitude to the medical workers who cared for these individuals to the best of their ability as we all face this new disease together.”

One patient was an elderly person from Clarendon County, who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions.

“We must continue to do all we can to protect ourselves and those around us, especially those at higher-risk for developing severe illness from the virus,” Bell said. “Based on our data as well as the data shared by other states and other countries, we, in South Carolina, should expect to see the number of positive cases continue to increase. This disease is here, it’s in our communities, and we all have a part to play in helping to stop the spread of it.”

Daily prevention measures include disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

social distancing when all possible

staying home if you’re sick and contacting your health care provider

washing your hands often

covering your cough,

regularly and effective cleaning commonly touched surfaces

South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For a list of telehealth providers, as well as the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.