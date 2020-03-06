Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The Sunday, March 8, performance will feature Steven Nadeau!

2020 Sundays Unplugged Artists

3/8/2020 – Steven Nadeau

3/15/2020 – Firebox Johnson: Ukelele Blues

3/22/2020 – Dirk Schlingmann

3/29/2020 – Aidan O’Donnell

4/5/2020 – George Avakian

4/12/2020 – Chris Gladson

4/26/2020 – The Travis Smith Home Page

5/3/2020 – Billy Dalton Music

5/10/2020 – Jeff Edwards Band

5/17/2020 – Bill Heacox

5/24/2020 – Aubrey Key

5/31/2020 – Paul Bowman Fingerstyle-Guitarist

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS or visit the Chapman Cultural Center website.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center. Sunday programming is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.