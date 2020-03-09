The Johnson Collection and AC Hotel Spartanburg Partner for After School ArtWalk

The Johnson Collection and the AC Hotel Spartanburg will co-host a free arts event created especially for young people on Thursday, March 19.

Held in the lobby of the AC Hotel during the family-friendly hours of 3-6 pm, After School ArtWalk features a craft workshop inspired by the wearable art of modernist artist and educator Anni Albers. The event is free, and all materials will be provided.

Anni Albers was a German-born textile artist and printmaker who, along with her husband, the artist and educator Josef Albers, fled Nazi oppression to establish the visual art curriculum at Black Mountain College in 1933. A living laboratory for artistic experimentation and collaboration, Black Mountain College was a place that encouraged resourcefulness in its students, and on the sequestered, pastoral campus, everyday objects—twigs, leaves, hairpins—were transformed into art supplies. In 1941, Albers collaborated with student Alex Reed to create a series of necklaces out of hardware, dangling paperclips from a sink strainer and weaving ribbons through steel washers. Inspired by ancient South American jewelry, Albers was compelled to “see things detached from their use, as pure materials, worth being turned into precious objects.”

The AC Hotel Spartanburg houses 40 artworks from the Johnson Collection’s Black Mountain College holdings. Throughout the first floor and mezzanine, an array of works from students and faculty—many of whom became some of most well-known artists of their day—are on permanent view for the public’s enjoyment.

Surrounded by these fine works of art, including a number of vibrant prints by Albers, After School ArtWalk participants can make their very own wearable art, inspired by Albers’s 1941 hardware jewelry. The event is free (including supplies), recommended for ages seven and up, and open to the public. Register in advance at acafterschoolartwalk.eventbrite.com.