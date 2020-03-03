USC Upstate to Host 65th Piedmont Region III Science Fair

The University of South Carolina Upstate is pleased to announce it will host the 65th annual Piedmont Region III Science Fair on March 3-5.

Young scientists in 1st through 12th grades, who represent public, private and home schools in Cherokee, Chester, Lancaster, Spartanburg, Union and York Counties, will exhibit their projects at USC Upstate’s University Readiness Center (URC).

The public will have an opportunity to view these projects from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, in the URC located at 301 North Campus Boulevard, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.

Students will compete in three grade categories: Elementary Level (grades 1-4), Middle Level (grades 5-8) and Secondary Level (grades 9-12). Each grade category will be comprised of several discipline categories including Behavior and Social Science, Biology, Chemistry, General Science, Math and Computer Science, and Physics.

Prizes will be awarded by the fair’s sponsor, the Rotary Club of Spartanburg, and include gift cards and a trip to Anaheim, Calif., in May to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

The fair is supported by USC Upstate’s School of Education, Human Performance, and Health, and its College of Science and Technology. Volunteer support will be provided by Converse College, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Limestone College, Spartanburg Methodist College, BMW Manufacturing Co., the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, the Rotary Club of Spartanburg and members of the community with backgrounds in science and education.

For additional information, contact Stephen Bismarck, director of Piedmont Region III Science Fair, at (864) 503-7407 or [email protected].