Apple Launches COVID-19 Website and iOS App

Apple, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has released an app and website that guides Americans through a series of questions about their health and exposure to determine if they should seek care for COVID-19 symptoms.

The tool provides CDC recommendations on next steps including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, recommendations on testing, and when to contact a medical provider.

The goal of the website and mobile app is to help Americans heed CDC guidelines and self-isolate to limit COVID-19 transmission.

Users can download the free app from Apple’s App Store or access the tool online at www.apple.com/covid19. Everyone has a role to play as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The latest recommendations can be found at www.coronavirus.gov.