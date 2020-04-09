CDC Provides Tips for Managing Stress

The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children.

Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.

Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include:

Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones

Changes in sleep or eating patterns

Difficulty sleeping or concentrating

Worsening of chronic health problems

Worsening of mental health conditions

Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations

How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people, and the community you live in.

People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include

Older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

Children and teens

People who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors, other health care providers, and first responders

People who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use

Take care of yourself and your community

Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress. Helping others cope with their stress can also make your community stronger.

Ways to cope with stress

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories , including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting. Take care of your body . Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals. Exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep. Avoid alcohol and drugs.

. Make time to unwind . Try to do some other activities you enjoy.

. Try to do some other activities you enjoy. Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Know the facts to help reduce stress

Sharing the facts about COVID-19. Understanding the risk to yourself and people you care about can make an outbreak less stressful.

When you share accurate information about COVID-19, you can help make people feel less stressed and make a connection with them.

See: Reducing Stigma and Stop the Spread of Rumors Take care of your mental health Call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row. People with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms. Additional information can be found at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Disaster Preparedness page. See: Taking Care of Your Emotional Health Common reactions to COVID-19 Concern about protecting oneself from the virus because they are at higher risk of serious illness.

from the virus because they are at higher risk of serious illness. Concern that regular medical care or community services may be disrupted due to facility closures or reductions in services and public transport closure.

due to facility closures or reductions in services and public transport closure. Feeling socially isolated , especially if they live alone or are in a community setting that is not allowing visitors because of the outbreak.

, especially if they live alone or are in a community setting that is not allowing visitors because of the outbreak. Guilt if loved ones help them with activities of daily living.

if loved ones help them with activities of daily living. Increased levels of distress if they: Have mental health concerns before the outbreak, such as depression. Live in lower-income households or have language barriers Experience stigma because of age, race or ethnicity, disability, or perceived likelihood of spreading COVID-19.

if they: Support your loved ones Check in with your loved ones often. Virtual communication can help you and your loved ones feel less lonely and isolated. Consider connecting with loved ones by: Telephone

Email

Mailing letters or cards

Text messages

Video chat

Social media Help keep your loved ones safe. Know what medications your loved one is taking. Try to help them have a 4-week supply of prescription and over the counter medications. and see if you can help them have extra on hand.

Try to help them have a 4-week supply of prescription and over the counter medications. and see if you can help them have extra on hand. Monitor other medical supplies (oxygen, incontinence, dialysis, wound care) needed and create a back-up plan.

(oxygen, incontinence, dialysis, wound care) needed and create a back-up plan. Stock up on non-perishable food (canned foods, dried beans, pasta) to have on hand in your home to minimize trips to stores.

(canned foods, dried beans, pasta) to have on hand in your home to minimize trips to stores. If you care for a loved one living in a care facility, monitor the situation, and speak with facility administrators or staff over the phone. Ask about the health of the other residents frequently and know the protocol if there is an outbreak. Take care of your own emotional health. Caring for a loved one can take an emotional toll, especially during an outbreak like COVID-19. There are ways to support yourself. Stay home if you are sick. Do not visit family or friends who are at greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Use virtual communication to keep in touch to support your loved one and keep them safe. Please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html for additional tips on how to manage stress during this difficult time.