City Council Hears Update on City’s Lead Hazard Control Program

Spartanburg City Council recently heard an overview of the city’s new “Lead-safe Spartanburg” program at its April 13 meeting, which was held via teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city was awarded a $1 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to create the program. Funding will be used to remove lead-based paint hazards and reduce other health hazards in the home for families with children under the age of 6 and safely improve the housing stock of pre-1978 homes in our community. Both owner-occupied and rental units in the city are elegible, and all applicants must meet the following requirements:

Home must be located within the City of Spartanburg

A Child under the age of 6 must reside or regularly spend time in the home (over 60 hours per year), or a pregnant woman must reside in the home

Household income must be less than 80% of Area Median Income

Home must be built prior to 1978

All property tax payments and homeowner’s insurance must be current

Those wishing to apply for the “Lead-safe Spartanburg” program can follow this link for details.

Also at the April 14 meeting, council voted 7-0 to approve a culvert improvement project for Thornwood Dr. Saluda Construction was the approved low-bidder for the project at $82,315, which will be paid from the city’s Stormwater Utility Fund. Around 50 ft. of culvert will need to be replaced and the project is expected to take around 30 days to complete.

For more from the April 14 meeting, see the full video and link to the live tweets below.





Spartanburg City Council meeting live tweets

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.