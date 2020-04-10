CVS Stores in Spartanburg Are Donating Easter Candy to Local Charities

CVS Pharmacy will donate more than $5 million worth of seasonal treats to local community organizations across the country to help families celebrate upcoming holidays, including Easter.

In Spartanburg, local CVS stores will be donating to Spartanburg Medical Center as well as the Upstate Boys and Girls Club in Gaffney. Local District Leaders have selected the organizations that are working to support the community during this time to receive these candy donations including a number of fan-favorite brands like Reese’s, Dover, Ghirardelli, Hershey’s, and more.

Earlier this month, CVS also began surprising home prescription delivery and drive-thru customers with free spring-themed greeting cards. These efforts aim to spread happiness and human connection during a time of social distancing.

Field leaders and managers at CVS Pharmacy stores will select local organizations to receive the donations, focusing on hospitals, food banks, senior centers, youth programs and other critical resources.

“Many won’t be partaking in their usual holiday celebrations with family and friends,” said George Coleman, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at CVS Health. “We hope this small gesture will help put a smile on people’s faces.”

CVS Pharmacy stores remain open to ensure customers and patients have access to critical pharmacy and health services, as well as everyday health and wellness needs and groceries. Customers are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and take advantage of drive-thru and free delivery options; to locate a nearby CVS Pharmacy location or confirm store hours, visit CVS.com/stores.

For more information about how CVS Pharmacy’s parent company, CVS Health, is responding to the pandemic, please visit the frequently updated CVS Health COVID-19 Resource Center.