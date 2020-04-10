Discussing South Carolina’s ‘Work-or-Home’ Order on the City of Spartanburg Podcast

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with City Manager Chris Story about the governor’s “Work-or-Home” order.

The order requires all people in South Carolinians to stay at home unless reporting to work, traveling for essentials, visiting relatives, or engaging in individual recreation. The hosts also have an update on current city operations and a look forward at the weeks ahead. Listen below for more.

