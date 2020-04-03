Food Pantries, Meal Sites, and Soup Kitchens Need Our Help

Thirty-five thousand three hundred thirty. That’s the number of people in Spartanburg County that are going hungry and do not have access to healthy food options.

And that was before the coronavirus happened.

Emergency food providers are organizations that provide food to under-resourced people in our communities. They offer food through food pantries, soup kitchens, meal sites, box programs, and backpack programs, among others. These providers depend on donations from individuals, grocery stores, and restaurants, many of whom are experiencing their own food sourcing or distribution challenges.

Additionally, many of these providers depend on volunteers to prepare and distribute food. Their volunteer base has dwindled as people stay at home to protect their health, and rightfully so as many of these volunteers are in a high-risk population.

Today, our providers need the help of their community. Emergency food providers are asking you to donate money to your local food pantry, soup kitchen, backpack program or any organization that provides food to those that are less fortunate.

They are also asking you to consider volunteering at your local emergency food organization if you are not in a high-risk group for coronavirus. These volunteers will need gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and masks to prepare and distribute food safely, so please consider donating those to your local emergency food providers as well.

To find specific needs at specific organizations, visit the United Way of the Piedmont’s website at uwpiedmont.galaxydigital.com/need/.