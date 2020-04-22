Gov. McMaster Announces accelerateSC; Allows Re-opening of Public Beaches and Certain Retail Stores

Governor Henry McMaster has announced the creation of accelerateSC, a coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business leaders, healthcare professionals, local government officials, and education professionals.

The plan consists of five components of analysis and effort: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information. James Burns, a partner at the law firm of Nelson, Mullins, Riley and Scarborough, will serve as accelerateSC’s executive director. Burns and the rest of the membership are serving in a voluntary capacity. For further information about accelerateSC and its members, visit the governor’s website.

Re-Opening of Public Beach Access, Limited Retail Stores

Governor McMaster also issued Executive Order 2020-28, which removes restrictions on public access points to the state’s beaches, public piers, docks, and wharfs, while delegating to local officials the authority to restrict access, as they see fit.

This order also re-opens retail stores that were closed pursuant to Executive Order 2020-18. The businesses to be reopened are as follows:

Furniture and home-furnishings stores

Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores

Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores

Sporting goods stores

Book, craft, and music stores

Flea markets

Florists and flower stores

All other businesses previously closed by executive order will remain closed until further notice.

COVID-19 Risk Remains High

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the risk for COVID-19 remains high. As of April 20, the number of coronavirus cases has yet to show a significant decline, and the state projects 750 new cases each week through May. However, if the public does not exercise caution, it could cause a rebound and the total number of cases could significantly increase.

Local Health Experts Cite Concerns



Additional State Guidelines

Under Governor McMaster’s order, retail stores may now reopen, but must adhere to strict social distancing requirements, operating at 20% occupancy or five (5) customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less. In addition, businesses must not knowingly allow customers to congregate within six feet of one another, excluding families, and follow relevant CDC and DHEC guidelines.

Public beach access points, piers, docks, and wharfs may also now reopen. Public boat ramps and boat landings were previously reopened pursuant to Executive Order 2020-25.

All other executive orders, including the Governor’s “Home or Work” order, remain in effect. South Carolinians should maintain social distancing practices and avoid large groups of people.