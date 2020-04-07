Governor McMaster Issues Statewide “Home-or-work” Order

Governor Henry McMaster has issued a statewide “home-or-work” order that requires residents to stay at home unless they’re going to work or getting essentials. The order will take effect Tuesday, April 6, at 5:00 pm.

“Everyone under this order should stay home unless they’re working, they’re visiting family or recreating outdoors, unless they’re obtaining necessary goods or services — and those are the limits,” McMaster said.

During the announcement, McMaster said there will be no additional business closings, but the order mandates that retailers who are open must limit the amount of customers due to social distancing requirements. Businesses are mandated to limit customers to no more than five per every 1,000 square feet (or 20% capacity as deemed by the fire marshal).

Violating this order is a misdemeanor, and will result in a 30 day sentence and/or a $1,000 fine.

The full order is available online at a Executive Order No. 2020-21 (PDF).