Greenville Drive Offers Special T-shirt for COVID-19 Relief Fund

As our community experiences the impact of COVID-19, the Greenville Drive is partnering with the United Way to help raise funds for our most vulnerable neighbors.

United Way is coordinating services with local nonprofits and community leaders to provide food, shelter and access to basic healthcare needs during this difficult time.

The Drive has designed a special t-shirt, encouraging everyone to stay home and stay healthy. The t-shirt costs $25, and $10 from each sale will go directly back to the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund for Greenville County.

Visit the Greenville Drive’s official merchandise store to purchase this special shirt! Drive fans can also catch full game replays from the previous season at MiLB.TV.