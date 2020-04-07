Hub City Bookshop Offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery

While Hub City Bookshop is closed to the public until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, they are still in business and are offering curbside pickup, home delivery within five miles, and free shipping for online orders.

Clerks will be answering phones to take orders or give recommendations and keeping the store stocked. Check social media for daily recommendations, messages from our favorite authors, and further updates.

Operating Hours

In light of the necessity for social distancing, Hub City Bookshop is shortening its hours to 10 am to 5 pm. The store floor is closed to the public at this time. They are offering curbside pickup from 10 am to 5 pm (call 864.577.9349 for orders) and free shipping from hubcity.org/books. Staff will gladly answer phone calls to place orders and give recommendations from a distance, process online orders, bring books to your car or home.

It’s important for all of us to keep our distance for a little while. Please respect the personal space of our clerks and staff (some of whom will work from home), and please be safe out there!

Hub City Press books are available on our website at hubcity.org/books with FREE shipping, and most are available wherever eBooks are sold. If you are out of town or stuck at home and want to support the Hub City Bookshop, you can use bookshop.org to shop Hub City Press as well as other indies.

Events

Hub City Bookshop is now holding virtual author events! Please visit www.hubcity.org/events to register for an event.

Other Ways to Support Hub City

Hub City is, of course, a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing readers and writers in our community. If you purchased a ticket for a canceled event, we hope you might consider donating your ticket toward a Hub City membership. Members receive 25% off Hub City Press titles, 20% New York Times bestsellers, and 10% everything in the store.

Hub City is currently running a fundraising effort to move Hub City Press to an office leased behind the bookshop for moving costs, furnishing, and upfitting the space to create a meeting place for staff to meet with other partners, authors, and more. Any donation, no matter how small, is a huge help. You can take a look at the project and donate here.

How to Stay Safe

You can learn more about COVID-19 and how to protect yourself by reading up on what the CDC and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control have posted. The City of Spartanburg has a running page of information and updates, has posted videos and hosted a podcast discussing how to keep yourself and our community healthy and safe. Please continue to follow them for updates and advice.

Wash your hands; please social distance; read books! We’re all in this together.