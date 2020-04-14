Keeping Cancer Care Close to Home

Three Upstate healthcare powerhouses recently joined forces to create the Upstate Carolina National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP).

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System — Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System and AnMed Health were awarded a $14,402,940 grant to create the program.

One in 20 Upstate residents will be afflicted with cancer during their lifetimes. Traditionally, accessing clinical trials often meant traveling to another area for care. Upstate Carolina NCORP allows patients to stay in their communities to receive care. “The desire to stay home for treatment is very important to patients. At home, patients have the spiritual, family and community support of their hometown,” said James D. Bearden III, MD, principal investigator for Upstate Carolina NCORP. “This research grant allows our patients to have access to the best clinical trials and drugs available, so there is no reason to travel anywhere else for treatment.”

When you think of clinical trials, you think of large, academic centers in big cities. Traditionally, patients may not think of cities the size of Greenville and Spartanburg having the level of access to clinical trials that are currently available.

Upstate Carolina NCORP connects cancer patients in the Upstate to the most up-to-date clinical trials in a local setting so they can stay in their own communities for treatment. Because of clinical trials, newer and more advanced treatments are being approved by the FDA. People are living longer lives as a direct result of clinical trial research.

Clinical trials help scientists and physicians not only find new methods to treat cancer, but also ways to prevent and detect cancer sooner. Additionally, quality of life for people during and after treatment is improved through cancer care and cancer delivery research.

“It is the mission of Upstate Carolina NCORP to support cancer prevention and treatment trials that will improve patient outcomes,” said Kamara Mertz-Rivera, MA, CCRC, director of clinical research for Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute at Spartanburg Regional.

The trials often compare the most accepted cancer treatment with a new treatment doctors hope will work better. Upstate Carolina NCORP engages community physicians to participate in NCI-supported, cancer care delivery research, treatment, prevention and cancer control trials.

“This funding acknowledges the power of collaboration and optimizing cancer therapy for our Upstate community and beyond,” said Robert Siegel, MD, affiliate responsible investigator for Bon Secours St. Francis Health System. “Together we can provide more efficient and innovative approaches to malignancy than can be provided by any of us individually.”

Upstate Carolina NCORP has a direct economic benefit to the community as well. The funding is used to increase infrastructure support by creating jobs, such as research nurses and coordinators to provide clinical research in the community. Each year, companies investing in U.S. clinical trials create nearly $43 billion in overall economic impact in communities across the country, according to a 2019 report from Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Upstate Carolina NCORP has 48 experienced community investigators comprised of medical oncologists, radiation oncologists and surgical oncologists and is led by three highly qualified principal investigators — Drs. James Bearden III; Amy Curtis; and Jeremy Kilburn. The three affiliate research programs are located within community hospitals serving Upstate South Carolina, as well as adjacent areas in North Carolina and Georgia.

Patients can ask their doctors about enrolling in a study. Trials are available for all types and stages of cancer.

