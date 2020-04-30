Local High School Principal to Donate Life-saving Plasma After Recovering from COVID-19

The Blood Connection (TBC) has announced that it is collecting donations from recovered COVID-19 patients to help with research and clinical trials.

The blood product, known as convalescent plasma, may have antibodies that can help those critically ill from COVID-19 to fight the virus.

In a recent release the CEO of America’s Blood Centers, Kate Fry said, “This promising investigational product must get to patients without delay, and blood centers across the country have mobilized in response.” The organization represents nearly 50 not-for-profit blood centers throughout the United States who collect close to 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply.

The Blood Connection is offering this procedure at all of their blood donation centers across South Carolina and North Carolina and are urging those who are interested, to make an appointment 28 days after they are fully recovered from the virus. Donors must have dated, written documentation of their positive test results and must make an appointment with the organization.

“In this time of uncertainty, many are looking for a way to help their fellow citizens. Blood donation is a wonderful way to give back and this convalescent plasma program is another way to help save lives in your community,” said Delisa English, CEO and President of The Blood Connection. “If you have recovered from COVID-19, please consider donating plasma to help with the research that will help others to fight this virus.”

JL Mann High School principal Charlie Mayfield will also be known as a COVID-19 warrior. He plans to donate convalescent plasma at the Greenville Donation Center on Friday, May 1st. Mayfield has recently recovered from COVID-19, so his plasma donation can be used to help others in the community fight the virus.

If you are interested in donating convalescent plasma, please make an appointment at a center near you by calling The Blood Connection at (864)751-1168. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.