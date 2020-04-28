Mobile Meals of Spartanburg Announces Modified Delivery Schedules

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg serves an incredibly vulnerable population and it is often the primary lifeline delivering so much more than just a meal, especially in uncertain times.

The organization is monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation, taking precautions to protect these high-risk individuals, and it will be adjusting its delivery services as needed. They plan to deliver meals as follows:

April 27 – May 1, 2020

Meal delivery days:

Tuesday (4/28)

Thursday (4/30)

*Two meals will be delivered each of these days.

Office hours:

Monday (4/27) 8am – 12pm

Tuesday (4/28) 8am – 1pm

Wednesday (4/29) 8am – 12pm

Thursday (4/30) 8am – 1pm

Friday (5/1) 8am – 12pm

May 4 – 8, 2020

Meals delivery days:

Monday (5/4)

Wednesday (5/6)

Friday (5/8)

*Two meals will be delivered each of these days.

Office hours:

Monday (5/4) 8am – 1pm

Tuesday (5/5) 8am – 12pm

Wednesday (5/6) 8am – 1pm

Thursday (5/7) 8am – 12pm

Friday (5/8) 8am – 1pm

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg still needs your support to continue feeding the frail and home bound citizens of Spartanburg county. If you would like to give or volunteer, please call 864-573-7684 or visit the donate now page on the Mobile Meals of Spartanburg website.

