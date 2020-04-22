Celebrate National Library Week

National Library Week is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support. From free access to books and online resources for families to library business centers that help support entrepreneurship and retraining, libraries offer opportunity to all.

The theme for National Library Week 2020 is ” Find Your Place at the Library,” and Olympic medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani will serve as 2020 National Library Week Honorary Chairs.

As the impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve and change the work of libraries and library workers, libraries are proving resourceful and resilient, serving as a rich pipeline for content, delivering access to ebooks, movies, music, video games, virtual storytimes and activities, and so much more.

Just as libraries are pivoting in response to the current situation, the ALA is changing the focus of its annual National Library Week celebration, which will be held April 19-25, 2020. The theme for National Library Week (NLW) 2020, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen before the emergence of the global pandemic. To acknowledge our altered landscape, ALA flipped the script a bit on the theme. “Find the library at your place” highlights how libraries are offering virtual services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.

A survey conducted by the Public Library Association, a division of ALA, confirmed that public libraries, while closed to the public, have continued to expand access to digital resources, launch virtual programs, and coordinate services with local government agencies.

The survey found that libraries are rapidly adapting services. A substantial majority of respondents report they have extended online renewal policies (76%), expanded online services like ebooks and streaming media (74%) and added virtual programming (61%). Some specific example include:

– The El Dorado County Library (California), using its 3D print lab and working with a local community foundation, has delivered 700 face shields for use in local regional hospitals and county facilities and plans to print 15,000.

– The Rochester Public Library (Minnesota) has worked with city partners to open a day shelter for those experiencing homeless at the city-owned Mayo Civic Center. County call lines are being routed to library staff for initial intake and referral.

– The McArthur Library in Biddeford, Maine, has adapted in-person programs for online delivery, such as virtual story times and an online knitting group.

– The Central Rappahannock Regional Library (Virginia), even while closed, has issued 418 virtual library cards, emailing barcode numbers so patrons can access an ever-expanding collection of ebooks and audiobooks.

Academic libraries such as the one at the University of Utah have been 3D-printing face shields and even have transitioned into N95 mask production.

School libraries like the one at Live Oak Middle School in Louisiana are making sure students remain educationally enriched. Librarian Amanda Jones is taking children on virtual field trips to places like Amsterdam.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries – school, public, academic and special – participate.

Follow National Library Week activities at your library, the American Library Association, and I Love Libraries on social media by tracking the hashtags: #NationalLibraryWeek and #LibrariesTransform. Find out more about your local library at the Spartanburg County Public Libraries website.