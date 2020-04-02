Governor McMaster Orders Non-essential Businesses to Temporarily Close

Governor Henry McMaster has issued Executive Order 2020-17, which orders the closure of non-essential businesses, as defined by the executive order, throughout the state in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The businesses that will be closed as a result of the governor’s executive order are as follows:

Entertainment venues and facilities as follows:

Night clubs

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)

Adult entertainment venues

Bingo halls

Venues operated by social clubs

Recreational and athletic facilities and activities as follows:

Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms

Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities

Spectator sports

Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person

Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers as follows:

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body-art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

Clarification Assistance Provided by the South Carolina Department of Commerce

If a business has a question as to whether they qualify as essential, they should complete the Essential Business Clarification form located on the South Carolina Department of Commerce website, which will be easily accessible on the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s website.

Questions can also be sent to [email protected], or business representatives can call 803-734-2873. A team from South Carolina Department of Commerce will review the business’s request for clarification, and the business will receive a response with their determination, essential or non-essential, within 24 hours.

If a business is not explicitly addressed in the governor’s executive order, the business should continue normal operations until a determination is made.