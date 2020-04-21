Show the Community How You’re Staying #SafeInSpartanburg!

As COVID-19 continues to impact our community and while we’re all doing our part to flatten the curve by staying home when possible, practicing safe social distancing when in public, and wearing a cloth mask in situations where distancing is difficult, the City of Spartanburg Podcast wanted to offer a way to both share its own tips on how you can get through these challenging times and to offer residents the chance to share their tips as well.

So on this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are kicking off the #SafeInSpartanburg campaign! Listen below for details!

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.