South Carolina Announces Four Additional Deaths Related to COVID-19

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on April 1, 2020. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 26.
The four patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. They were residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee, and Richland counties.
“Every day that we unfortunately have to report these losses is a reminder of how serious this situation is and the obligation we all have to help prevent the loss of additional South Carolinians,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant. “Social distancing and staying home can help save lives.”
DHEC also is reporting 210 additional cases of COVID-19. As of April 1, 2020, the total number statewide is 1,293 cases in 43 counties*. The number of new cases on April 1 by county are listed below.
- Aiken County: 5 cases
- Allendale County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 8 cases
- Bamberg County: 2 cases
- Barnwell County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 10 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 48 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Chesterfield County: 3 cases
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Dorchester County: 10 cases
- Edgefield County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 2 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 23 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 11 cases
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Laurens County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 7 cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 28 cases
- Spartanburg County: 8 cases
- Sumter County: 9 cases
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 10 cases
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.