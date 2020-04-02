South Carolina Announces Four Additional Deaths Related to COVID-19

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on April 1, 2020. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 26.

The four patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. They were residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee, and Richland counties.

“Every day that we unfortunately have to report these losses is a reminder of how serious this situation is and the obligation we all have to help prevent the loss of additional South Carolinians,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant. “Social distancing and staying home can help save lives.”

DHEC also is reporting 210 additional cases of COVID-19. As of April 1, 2020, the total number statewide is 1,293 cases in 43 counties*. The number of new cases on April 1 by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 5 cases

Allendale County: 1 case

Anderson County: 8 cases

Bamberg County: 2 cases

Barnwell County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 10 cases

Berkeley County: 3 cases

Charleston County: 48 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Chesterfield County: 3 cases

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Dorchester County: 10 cases

Edgefield County: 2 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 2 cases

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 23 cases

Greenwood County: 1 case

Horry County: 5 cases

Jasper County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 11 cases

Lancaster County: 2 cases

Laurens County: 1 case

Lexington County: 7 cases

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Richland County: 28 cases

Spartanburg County: 8 cases

Sumter County: 9 cases

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 10 cases

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.